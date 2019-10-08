Several other events have been scheduled for this semester and more will be added throughout the academic year. For more information, go to www.uml.edu/125 .

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the university is holding a 125th anniversary gala at the UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center. The ticket-only event, featuring entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, honors, and awards will be followed by a series of anniversary-themed activities over UMass Lowell’s annual River Hawk Homecoming Weekend, from Friday, Oct. 18 through Monday, Oct. 20.

University of Massachusetts Lowell this month kicks off a yearlong observance of its 125th anniversary.

University officials said the anniversary celebration is an opportunity to mark the evolution of UMass Lowell from its origins in 1894 as Lowell Normal School and Lowell Textile School, located on either side of the Merrimack River, to its status today as an institution with more than 18,000 students that offers over 120 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates on campus and online.

From its original two buildings, the university has grown to 4.8 million square feet of academic, research, athletic, and residential space across its three campuses in Lowell and its satellite campus in Haverhill.

