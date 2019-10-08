Pumpkin carvers and decorators of all ages are invited to submit their handiwork to the annual pumpkin contest at Bird Park in Walpole on Oct. 26.

Pumpkins will be judged in four categories: most creative, scariest, most traditional, and funniest.

The annual “Pumpkins in the Park” event also will include a costume parade, music, and Halloween-themed games and activities — all of which are free. There is a $5 per child charge — $10 maximum per family — to go trick-or-treating on the short jack-o’-lantern-lit trail walk, which ends with a preview of Walpole High School’s upcoming production of the “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”