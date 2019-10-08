Sudbury residents are invited to provide their input into the selection of a new town manager.

The town has scheduled two community discussion sessions for Thursday, Oct. 17 for residents to offer their views on the qualities and background Sudbury should seek in the future new manager. The sessions, open to all, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level of Town Hall.

Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, who has been Sudbury’s town manager for nearly four years, resigned effective Sept. 6 to accept appointment as the new town manager in North Andover.