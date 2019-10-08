Sudbury residents are invited to provide their input into the selection of a new town manager.
The town has scheduled two community discussion sessions for Thursday, Oct. 17 for residents to offer their views on the qualities and background Sudbury should seek in the future new manager. The sessions, open to all, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level of Town Hall.
Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, who has been Sudbury’s town manager for nearly four years, resigned effective Sept. 6 to accept appointment as the new town manager in North Andover.
“We want to ensure,’’ said selectmen chair Daniel Carty in a statement, “that residents are able to share their recommendations and thoughts regarding the expertise and qualifications they would like to see in their next town manager. It is important that Sudbury’s citizens are an integral part of the town manager selection process.”
The town has hired a consulting firm, Community Paradigm Associates LLC, to assist in the search process. Representatives from the firm, including its principal, Bernard Lynch, will attend the community discussions. They will also be available at town hall to speak to residents between 3 and 5 p.m.
Community members can also send comments via e-mail to citizeninput@communityparadigm.com.
In North Andover, Murphy-Rodriques replaced Andrew Maylor, who resigned as town manager in February to assume the job of state comptroller.
