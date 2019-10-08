What issues are important to teens and young adults in Winchester and how their voices might be strengthened is the subject of a civic gathering in town on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The event, free and open to people of all ages, will provide young people in town an opportunity to discuss some of their priorities for the community and how adults could better listen and learn from them, according to organizers.

Sal Caraviello, a longtime local youth advocate, will moderate the discussion, set for 7 to 9 p.m. in the Cummings Room of the Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Road. The event will include a general discussion period and then small group discussions on specific issues.