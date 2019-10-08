Governor Charlie Baker was among officials helping to break ground on a vacant lot in downtown Randolph for the Envision Bank Home for Veterans — 10 apartments for homeless veterans.
The $2.57 million project at 26 Moulton St. will provide on-site case management and supportive services from the nonprofit agency Father Bill’s & MainSpring to help the veterans. Two of the apartments will be wheelchair-accessible and one will be adapted for people with hearing or sight impairments.
The apartments are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, according to a press release issued after the Oct. 3 groundbreaking.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring currently operates more than 500 “supportive housing units” south of Boston, according to the press release.
“Creating more supportive housing is the best way to end homelessness — plain and simple,” agency president John Yazwinski said in the release. “Together, with projects like the Envision Bank Home for Veterans, we are letting our most vulnerable neighbors know that their long-term health and well-being are a priority and that nobody who served our country should be homeless.”
The Randolph property is located behind a branch of Envision Bank; the bank and its foundation sold the land to Father Bills & MainSpring for $1 and will provide a $500,000 grant and financing, according to the press release.
The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development provided a $1.46 million grant, and the MassHousing Center for Community Recovery Innovations contributed $75,000.
