Governor Charlie Baker was among officials helping to break ground on a vacant lot in downtown Randolph for the Envision Bank Home for Veterans — 10 apartments for homeless veterans.

The $2.57 million project at 26 Moulton St. will provide on-site case management and supportive services from the nonprofit agency Father Bill’s & MainSpring to help the veterans. Two of the apartments will be wheelchair-accessible and one will be adapted for people with hearing or sight impairments.

The apartments are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020, according to a press release issued after the Oct. 3 groundbreaking.