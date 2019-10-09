Somerville ’s Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a series of free flu vaccine clinics for residents age 3 and older. The clinics will start on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Council on Aging, 167 Holland St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m; and the City Hall Annex at 50 Evergreen Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. The location of the clinics will differ from date to date, and more information about the schedule can be found on www.somervillema.gov or by calling 311 (617-666-3311). Attendees are asked to bring an insurance card if available, including Medicaid cards. Residents requiring additional accommodations should contact the Health and Human Services Department at 617-625-6600 ext. 4320.

The Groveland Police Department recently installed a drug drop-off box at the public safety station on 181 Main St. Local residents may dispose of drugs, unneeded prescriptions, and unused medication samples at any time, no questions asked. Liquids, needles, sharps, or inhalers cannot be disposed of in the box, however. Contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212 with any questions or concerns.

The Daniel Webster Estate in Marshfield will host its annual Fall Victorian tea party on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 238 Webster St. There will be three food courses that showcase the different tastes the fall season brings as well as a variety of desserts. Admission costs $20 and includes a tour of the Victorian mansion. Proceeds go toward the preservation of the Webster Estate. To make a reservation, call 781-834-7818. For more information visit www.thedanielwebsterestate.org.

Knock on Wood, an acoustic folk-rock duo featuring Howie Newman, will perform original songs and well-known covers in Rockland on Saturday, Oct. 19. Newman, a former sportswriter, will also play a couple of his baseball songs. The concert will take place at the Open Road Coffeehouse, located at Channing Church, 45 Webster St., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. Children under 12 are admitted free. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.channingchurchrockland.com/events/open-road-coffeehouse.

This year’s Matthew & Marcia Simons Research Symposium on Alzheimer’s Disease will feature a presentation in Watertown by well-known researcher Rachel Whitmer. She’ll discuss risk factors to reduce dementia over one’s lifetime, and how living a healthy lifestyle can positively impact the aging process. Whitmer is associate director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UC Davis School of Medicine. The free symposium will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. Registration is required; call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alzmassnh.org/simons.

Erland Construction and Bechtel Frank Erickson Architects recently completed the renovation and expansion of a nearly 200-year-old building in Newton that will be a memory care community designed for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Adelaide of Newton Centre is a 55,000-square-foot building on the campus of the former Andover Newton Theological School that has 50 apartments with a capacity to serve 61 residents, according to a statement by Erland Construction. It also includes a spa, salon, cafe, and gardens.

