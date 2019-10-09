“It was a pretty cool moment,’’ said Jenny, who overcame broken fibula injuries his junior and senior seasons to pilot Wayland to 7-4 and 9-2 records.

The most dramatic of those 49, recalled the 31-year-old Jenny, was a fourth-down toss to teammate Scott Colantropo in the final seconds to defeat Silver Lake in 2005.

Over three seasons at Wayland High — two as a starter — Alex Jenny set school career passing records of 4,679 yards and 49 touchdowns that still stand.

“That same season, we went into a hurry-up offense, and one of our linemen carried me down the field because of the injury.’’

An inductee to Wayland’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Jenny was Dual County League Offensive MVP and a Massachusetts Super 26 honoree his senior year. He also played basketball and hit over .400 as a senior on the baseball diamond when Wayland was sectional champion.

The 5-foot-11 Jenny weighed 148 pounds as a Wayland senior, but “I ate a lot and worked hard in the weight room. As the starting quarterback at Dartmouth, he checked in at 185.

Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens and Jenny’s father, Chris, were undergraduate roommates in Hanover, N.H.

The younger Jenny, whose senior college season was limited to four games because of an elbow injury, resides in Albany, Calif., with his wife, Aly, a former varsity soccer player at Dartmouth who works for an education technology company

Jenny is senior manager of supply chain strategy in San Francisco for Allbirds, a casual footwear company for which he has traveled to New Zealand and will also visit Southeast Asia and South America. He works part time as president of Jennus, a financial planning firm for start-ups founded by his father. Being an athlete gave me a team-first orientation and mind-set,’’ said Jenny. “We is more important than me.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@globe.com.