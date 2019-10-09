DUXBURY Frank Albani will lead his band, Plymouth Rock Music, in a performance of original songs and tasteful covers at the South Shore Folk Music Club, a nonprofit organization presenting acoustic music locally for 41 years. The band includes Susan Lee Anderson on piano, Fred Meltzer on drums, Billy Mulligan on guitar, Dave Hanson on bass, and singer Cynthia Perkins. The coffeehouse concert will take place at First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $9 for club members, and are available from southshorefolkmusicclub.org/event-3524667.

NORWOOD The annual Market of Hope features beautifully handmade craftworks by artisans from all over the world. Its proceeds help vulnerable people throughout the world lift themselves out of poverty and dependency. Fair-trade coffee and refreshments will be available to shoppers. The market will take place on the grounds of St. Timothy Parish, at 650 Nichols St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Toni Eosco at 617-974-4936.