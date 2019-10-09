DUXBURY Frank Albani will lead his band, Plymouth Rock Music, in a performance of original songs and tasteful covers at the South Shore Folk Music Club, a nonprofit organization presenting acoustic music locally for 41 years. The band includes Susan Lee Anderson on piano, Fred Meltzer on drums, Billy Mulligan on guitar, Dave Hanson on bass, and singer Cynthia Perkins. The coffeehouse concert will take place at First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, $9 for club members, and are available from southshorefolkmusicclub.org/event-3524667.
NORWOOD The annual Market of Hope features beautifully handmade craftworks by artisans from all over the world. Its proceeds help vulnerable people throughout the world lift themselves out of poverty and dependency. Fair-trade coffee and refreshments will be available to shoppers. The market will take place on the grounds of St. Timothy Parish, at 650 Nichols St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Toni Eosco at 617-974-4936.
COHASSET “FunnyBones” gathers the South Shore’s funniest comedians and noted storytellers in a night of comedy and comedic storytelling. Participants include Mindy Mazur from Laughs and Company, comedians Erin Lynch, Jill Shastany, and Ed Hayward, storyteller Colleen Blanchard, and others. South Shore Art Center, 119 Ripley Road, will host the show on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general in advance at facebook.com/events/686704178513468; or $25 at the door. For more information, visit ssac.org.
BROCKTON The monthly “Midday Music” series of free organ concerts presents guest organist Gigi Mitchell-Velasco, a member of the American Guild of Organists, performing a program titled “Musical Colors.” The concert will take place at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant St., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the church’s organ fund. For more information see brocktonucc.org/event/midday-music-organ-concert-4.
