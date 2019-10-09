WESTON Learn about some fascinating icons of US history during two upcoming programs at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History. On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m., actress Sheryl Faye presents a 40-minute portrayal of aviatrix Amelia Earhart. On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m., actor Ted Zalewski will portray President Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets for each event are $6 adults, $3 youth, and may be reserved in advance or purchased at the door. For tickets or more information, call 781-768-8367 or go to www. spellman.org. The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History is located at 241 Wellesley St.
WATERTOWN Beadesigner International, the New England Bead Society, welcomes the public to the 41st Bead Affaire on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural Center, 47 Nichols Ave. The Bead Affaire features more than 40 bead artists and specialty vendors. Beading demonstrations take place throughout the day. Admission is $6 for adults; students $3 with Student ID. Go to www.beadesignerintl.org or call 978-505-8015 for more information.
NEWTON Belmont World Film presents the New England premiere of “Tremors,” by Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the West Newton Cinema, 1296 Washington St. The film is Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, “Ixcanul,” Guatemala’s first submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Tickets are $11 general admission and $9 for students and seniors in advance; $12 and $10, respectively, on day of show beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.belmontworldfilm.org or call 617-484-3980.
DEVENS On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Devens Museum hosts a miniature game day for players of all ages. No experience necessary. Games to be offered, many of which feature handcrafted soldiers and detailed battleground terrain, include a World War I Italian Front Game, American Civil War: Valley Crossroads, Devil in the Wilderness: King Philip’s War, Foo Fighter Found, and What a Tanker: Normandy Breakout. The museum is located at 94 Jackson Road. Admission to game day is free. For more information, go to www.fortdevensmuseum.org.
