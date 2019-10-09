WESTON Learn about some fascinating icons of US history during two upcoming programs at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History. On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m., actress Sheryl Faye presents a 40-minute portrayal of aviatrix Amelia Earhart. On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m., actor Ted Zalewski will portray President Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets for each event are $6 adults, $3 youth, and may be reserved in advance or purchased at the door. For tickets or more information, call 781-768-8367 or go to www. spellman.org. The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History is located at 241 Wellesley St.

WATERTOWN Beadesigner International, the New England Bead Society, welcomes the public to the 41st Bead Affaire on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural Center, 47 Nichols Ave. The Bead Affaire features more than 40 bead artists and specialty vendors. Beading demonstrations take place throughout the day. Admission is $6 for adults; students $3 with Student ID. Go to www.beadesignerintl.org or call 978-505-8015 for more information.