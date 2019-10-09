SALEM “Gunplay: A Play About America” was written by Kansas City, Mo., playwright Frank Higgins in response to a shooting on the University of Iowa campus in 1991. It does not take sides, but rather is meant to raise questions and conversation around issues of guns, gun safety, and gun violence. Salem State Theatre will perform the production from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Oct. 27, at the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 356 Lafayette St. For tickets and information about audience conversations with guest director Benny Sato Ambush, call 978-542-6365 or visit salemstatetickets.com.

IPSWICH The Ipswich Lions Club will present the 24th annual Ipswich Chowderfest Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along the Ipswich Riverwalk running from South Main Street to Union Street. The event features chowder tastings from noon to 2 p.m., the True North Ale Company truck, live music, crafts, vendors, and children’s activities. Admission costs $10, with ages under 10 free. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/ipswich-chowderfest-tickets-71845924093.