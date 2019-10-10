At approximately 1:50 a.m. Sept. 4, a police officer on patrol in Raynham saw two men walking, and couldn’t help but notice that about 50 feet away from them a mailbox had been knocked down from its post and was on the ground. So the officer turned his cruiser around and spoke to the men. They were both wearing Disney bracelets — the special wristbands worn by visitors at Walt Disney theme parks and resorts — and couldn’t explain where they got them, according to a police press release . One of the men had an outstanding warrant and was placed under arrest. Officers found a Disney booklet in his back pocket containing three Disney credit cards that weren’t his. Police also discovered a piece of mail in his shoe that belonged to a resident on Lakeview Drive. The other man had a box from the Dollar Shave Club in his pocket, police said. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said the Disney bracelets and credit cards were returned to their owners, and the 30-year-old Brockton man and 31-year-old Raynham man were charged with larceny over $250.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

THAT’S SOME SLAPSHOT

At 5:33 p.m. Sept. 20, Stow police received a call from someone who reported hearing what sounded like gunshots coming from the area of Cider Mill Road. According to the log entry, police spoke with residents and figured out the real source of the noise — children hitting hockey pucks against a garage door.

CAUGHT SLEEPING WHERE HE SHOULDN’T BE

A man was found napping in a car in Revere on Sept. 8, but there was one problem — it wasn’t his. According to Revere police, officers responded to Park Avenue after getting a call around 10:15 a.m. from a resident who said someone had broken into the resident’s car and was fast asleep inside the vehicle. When police woke up the man, he said the car belonged to a friend who’d given permission to nap there. But that wasn’t the case, according to police, who subsequently charged the 34-year-old Malden man with breaking and entering.

BEAUTIFUL DREAMERS II

At 5:56 a.m. Sept. 23, police in Wilmington received a call from a resident of Hobson Avenue who reported that a black Honda CR-V he didn’t recognize was parked in his driveway and there was someone inside who “appears to be sleeping,” according to the police log entry. Police responded and spoke to the individual in the SUV, who turned out to be waiting to give someone a ride to the train station. But the driver had “parked in the wrong driveway.”

A BIG STINK

At 7:49 p.m. Sept. 20, Marblehead police responded to a report of “some sort of disturbance” on Washington Street, according to the police log. But police arrived and found no disturbance; it was just a family discussing what to do with a skunk under a vehicle.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.