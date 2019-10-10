A junior midfielder at Bowdoin, the Governor’s Academy grad was tabbed the NESCAC Field Hockey Player of the Week after tallying a pair of goals, including the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over Hamilton. The Polar Bears (8-1) are ranked No. 8 in the Division 3 national poll.

MATT JOHNSON

SUDBURY

A two-year captain on the St. Michael’s golf team, the senior became the first Purple Knight to capture the Northeast-10 Conference championship with a 4-under-par 68 at the En-Joie Course in Endicott, N.Y. Marblehead grad Brendan Locke (70), a freshman, was second overall.

William Poreda

Duxbury

The Duxbury High grad was the Rookie of the Week for men’s soccer in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. As a freshman soccer midfielder at Endicott (6-3-1), the 5-foot-8 Poreda netted the winner in a 3-2 double-overtime win over Babson and a goal in a 6-0 victory over Curry.