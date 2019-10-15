Brockton High School has opened a resource room for the more than 1,000 students at the school whose native language is not English.

The room is named in honor of Jose Pinheiro, who was Brockton’s director of bilingual education from 2001 until he retired in 2014. The room is equipped with smart boards, computers, and other technology through an anonymous $25,000 donation funneled through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, according to district spokeswoman Michele Bolton.

Bolton said the room will be used during the day to help English learners work on their writing, reading, and speaking skills, and will be open after school for homework help. She said the room also will be available for community meetings and as a resource for parents.