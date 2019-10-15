As construction of the Green Line Extension continues, the MBTA recently announced a schedule change that will extend the closure of the Washington Street Bridge and Underpass through the winter but accelerate its permanent reopening by five months.
The bridge and underpass, located in East Somerville near the McGrath Highway, closed in April because of the transit project. The original schedule called for temporarily reopening the bridge and underpass for the winter, and then closing them for a second time from April 2020 through next summer.
The schedule change will enable through traffic to be restored approximately five months earlier than previously planned.
“While we acknowledge extending the closure is inconvenient, the schedule change allows us to accomplish more work within a shorter time frame,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “As we continue our efforts to build a better, safer, more reliable MBTA, making these types of adjustments allows us to deliver improvements even faster than originally planned.”
All existing detours for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and MBTA bus routes 86, 91, and CT2 will remain in effect until April 2020. Detour maps and directions are available at mass.gov/GLX in the “Bridge Closures” section.
The $2.3 billion Green Line Extension involves extending the rapid transit line from a relocated Lechmere Station in East Cambridge to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford.
