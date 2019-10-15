As construction of the Green Line Extension continues, the MBTA recently announced a schedule change that will extend the closure of the Washington Street Bridge and Underpass through the winter but accelerate its permanent reopening by five months.

The bridge and underpass, located in East Somerville near the McGrath Highway, closed in April because of the transit project. The original schedule called for temporarily reopening the bridge and underpass for the winter, and then closing them for a second time from April 2020 through next summer.

The schedule change will enable through traffic to be restored approximately five months earlier than previously planned.