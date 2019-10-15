The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care in Everett is holding a gala to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 25.

The nonprofit was established in 1994 by an Everett elementary school teacher, Jackie Coogan, who saw a growing need for health care access for Everett’s children after one of her students was injured at school and Coogan discovered that the girl’s parents — though both were working — had no health insurance.

Since then, it has helped 225,000 children as well as adults in Everett and other local communities to find low cost health insurance, according to Coogan. In addition to founding the group, Coogan is its former longtime volunteer executive director and currently on its board of directors.