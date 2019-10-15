The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care in Everett is holding a gala to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 25.
The nonprofit was established in 1994 by an Everett elementary school teacher, Jackie Coogan, who saw a growing need for health care access for Everett’s children after one of her students was injured at school and Coogan discovered that the girl’s parents — though both were working — had no health insurance.
Since then, it has helped 225,000 children as well as adults in Everett and other local communities to find low cost health insurance, according to Coogan. In addition to founding the group, Coogan is its former longtime volunteer executive director and currently on its board of directors.
The organization also has offered education programs to promote exercise and healthy eating, worked to combat racial and cultural discrimination, and undertaken projects to enhance local water and air quality.
At the gala, to be held at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, staff and volunteers of the organization will be joined by parents, educators, health and wellness experts, and others to highlight its work to date and look to the future.
Tickets are $100. For more information, go to jcchce.org or contact current executive director Nicole Graffam at 617-394-2414.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.