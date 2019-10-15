A full-size replica statue of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit will now be displayed at Framingham State University’s Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning after it was recently donatedby the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

The statue is one of 15 created by the museum using 3D scans as part of an effort to conserve and digitize Armstrong’s spacesuit leading up to the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.

The replicas were displayed at baseball parks throughout the country this past summer. The one donated to Framingham State had been on display at Fenway Park. The statue will remain on permanent display inside the museum lobby. Armstrong’s original Apollo 11 suit is housed at the Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., where it was returned this past July after a 13-year restoration, according to the museum’s website.