Revere plans to upgrade traffic signals along seven Broadway intersections as a result of a $1.7 million in state funding.

The project, now being engineered, will update the technology at the intersections on Broadway: at Fenno and Beach streets; Yeamans Street; Park Avenue; Central Avenue; Cushman Avenue/School Street; Malden and Ambrose streets; and Revere Street.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo of Winthrop secured the funding as a state budget appropriation with help from the other members of the city’s legislative delegation, Representative Roselee Vincent of Revere and Senator Joseph Boncore of East Boston.