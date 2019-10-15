Revere plans to upgrade traffic signals along seven Broadway intersections as a result of a $1.7 million in state funding.
The project, now being engineered, will update the technology at the intersections on Broadway: at Fenno and Beach streets; Yeamans Street; Park Avenue; Central Avenue; Cushman Avenue/School Street; Malden and Ambrose streets; and Revere Street.
House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo of Winthrop secured the funding as a state budget appropriation with help from the other members of the city’s legislative delegation, Representative Roselee Vincent of Revere and Senator Joseph Boncore of East Boston.
City officials said the modernization project will enhance traffic flow along the busy roadway.
Advertisement
“The current traffic signalization along Broadway is pretty much the same as it was when the lights were installed nearly 40 years ago. The signal equipment itself is close to 20 years old,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said in a statement. “Traffic control improvements have lagged way behind surface roadway improvements over the years.”
He said as a result of the state funds, “we will finally be able to install a fully-synchronized, state-of-the-art adaptive signal control system that can be monitored and controlled from City Hall or police headquarters.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.