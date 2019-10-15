Southborough is holding a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 26, to celebrate the recent opening of its new $16.1 million public safety complex on Cordaville Road.

The facility, which houses the town’s police and fire departments, is located on a 6-acre portion of the Southborough Golf Club that the town purchased from St. Mark’s School in 2017. It replaces the former police and fire stations, which were located adjacent to each other on Main Street, according to Assistant Town Administrator Vanessa Hale.

The new 35,000-square-foot, two-story complex includes five apparatus bays, public meeting and training rooms, administrative offices, a fitness room, and dormitory-style sleeping quarters for the firefighters.