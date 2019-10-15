Southborough is holding a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 26, to celebrate the recent opening of its new $16.1 million public safety complex on Cordaville Road.
The facility, which houses the town’s police and fire departments, is located on a 6-acre portion of the Southborough Golf Club that the town purchased from St. Mark’s School in 2017. It replaces the former police and fire stations, which were located adjacent to each other on Main Street, according to Assistant Town Administrator Vanessa Hale.
The new 35,000-square-foot, two-story complex includes five apparatus bays, public meeting and training rooms, administrative offices, a fitness room, and dormitory-style sleeping quarters for the firefighters.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. at the site. Following the ceremony, guided tours of the new building will be provided, and refreshments served, until 2 p.m.
The project was designed by Context Architecture of Boston, with CTA Construction of Waltham serving as the general contractor.
In March 2017, Town Meeting authorized $27 million to purchase the 60-acre golf course — then known as St. Mark’s Golf Course — from St. Mark’s School and construct a public safety complex on 6 acres of the site.
Voters that May approved a debt exclusion — a tax increase for the number of years it takes to pay the cost — to fund the project. As part of the acquisition, the town agreed to convey the site of the former police and fire stations to St. Mark’s School.
