The walking will start at 8:30 a.m., and end at 9:45 am.

“This opportunity will provide time to communicate with leadership while promoting community engagement and wellness,” the notice for the Oct. 21 event reads. “Water will be provided.”

In a novel take on the usual sedentary approach to meeting the public, Walpole Superintendent Bridget Gough and Assistant Superintendent Bill Hahn have invited anyone interested in the schools to join them for “an invigorating walk” around the Walpole High School track.

Gough, a runner who has done the New York Marathon, became superintendent of the 3,845-student district in July, when longtime superintendent Lincoln Lynch III retired. A former teacher who has been with the Walpole public schools for 27 years, she was principal of Walpole’s Bird Middle School before becoming assistant superintendent in May 2018.

On the school district website, Gough lists one of her goals for the year to “develop relationships with students, parents and community members and establish an ongoing communication process with the overall school community.”

The walk is one way to reach that goal, her office said.

“She sees it as a way to reach out to parents/citizens and talk about anything they may want to,” said Mary Mortali, the superintendent’s administrative assistant.

