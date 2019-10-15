The Walmart at Hanover Mall is scheduled to close Oct. 25 to make way for a new open-air retail and entertainment complex that developers hope to open in late 2021.
PREP Property Group of Ohio bought the 77-acre mall property in 2016 with plans to demolish and replace the existing enclosed mall, which is where Walmart is located.
The plans call for building 600,000 square feet of commercial space — about 200,000 square feet less than the present mall. In addition, four four-story buildings with 297 apartments would go up at the edge of the property, where Patriots Cinemas is now located.
Advertisement
Walmart is not among the businesses that the developers have announced are moving to the new facility, which is being called Hanover Crossing. Neither is Patriot Cinemas, although there will be a movie theater. The developers have said that Showcase Cinemas has signed a lease to be an anchor tenant in the project.
Market Basket also has signed a lease to be an anchor tenant, with both a grocery and café, according to Lloyd Sova, vice president of development at PREP. The company also has agreements with Ten Pin Eatery — a bowling alley, restaurant, and bar complex — and Barstow Tavern, he said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com