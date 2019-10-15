The Walmart at Hanover Mall is scheduled to close Oct. 25 to make way for a new open-air retail and entertainment complex that developers hope to open in late 2021.

PREP Property Group of Ohio bought the 77-acre mall property in 2016 with plans to demolish and replace the existing enclosed mall, which is where Walmart is located.

The plans call for building 600,000 square feet of commercial space — about 200,000 square feet less than the present mall. In addition, four four-story buildings with 297 apartments would go up at the edge of the property, where Patriots Cinemas is now located.