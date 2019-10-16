On Oct. 8, the staff at the Newbury Town Library posted on Facebook about two unexpected visitors that showed up to the library that day. “If anyone is missing a donkey or goat, they’ve decided to visit the Newbury Town Library today and would like to be picked up,” the post read. The library staff later learned that the two animals — a goat named Sassy and a donkey named Bradley — had escaped from a nearby farm. They returned to their home safe and sound, and apparently it wasn’t the first time they had gotten out. “It turns out, Sassy the goat has broken Bradley the donkey out twice to lead him astray,” the library staff wrote on Facebook. “Her escape routes have been located, and much as Sassy and Bradley enjoyed their day at the Library, they plan to stay put for a while.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

LOOK BEFORE YOU LEAP

Advertisement

At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Bridgewater police received a 911 call because a woman was in Dunkin’ Donuts “harassing employees claiming they have her daughter’s cellphone,” and she refused to leave, according to a tweet from police. Police reported that the missing cellphone was located on top of her vehicle.

I’LL HAVE A TOWEL WITH THAT

On Sept. 24, Newton police received a report from a man who said that while he was waiting for his food order at McDonald’s, a man asked him if he did drugs and then threw a cup full of soda at him. The victim told police the soda hit him mid-chest on his left side, and then the man walked out and left in a gray Honda Civic and drove erratically out of the parking lot.

Advertisement

THE ROBOTS ARE COMING

At 12:50 p.m. June 23, police responded to a burglar alarm at a robotics company on Ballardvale Street in Wilmington. The log entry stated that when police arrived at the scene they did a walk through of the building and noticed “a couple of robots moving on their own,” which might have been the reason the alarm was going off. Police notified the business.

MORE ANIMAL CALLS

On the morning of June 19, police were dispatched to Stonehedge Drive in Wilmington to help a woman with a turtle in her pool. The police log entry stated that the reptile was successfully relocated.

At 10 a.m. June 26, Marblehead police received a call about a hawk standing on the sidewalk at the intersection of Calumet Lane and West Shore Drive. The police log entry stated that other callers started contacting police because they were concerned for the bird, including one resident who “called to say people are getting out of cars and jamming up traffic to take photos” of the hawk. An officer was sent to keep traffic moving safely through the area.

At 4:03 p.m. Sept. 13, Peabody police received a call from a resident who said he found a lost parrot. According to the log entry, he told police that he had birds of his own and offered to keep the parrot until the owner came forward.

Advertisement

At 10:06 a.m. Sept. 24, Hopkinton police received a call about a horse on the loose on Saddle Hill Road. The log entry stated that the officer said the horse had “been caught and returned home safely.” Later, at 11:44 a.m., a mailman told police that there were three horses loose on Old Elm Way. The animal control officer was notified and police reported that the horses had “been put back in their pen.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.