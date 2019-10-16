After a stellar three-sport career at A-B, punctuated by a pair of Division 1 field hockey titles and All-American honors playing for Mae Shoemaker, Cardarelli played three years at the University of Michigan, earning her undergrad degree. The 5-foot-7-inch midfielder missed all but two games last fall, earning a medical redshirt for this year. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten, she transferred to Lowell, where she has cemented herself as one of the team’s top players.

A graduate student, the Acton-Boxborough graduate is midway through her first, and only season with the UMass Lowell field hockey program, a Division 1 squad that competes in the American East Conference.

After a four years in Ann Arbor, Leah Cardarelli decided to come home for her last year of collegiate field hockey.

“Leah has been a great addition to our team,” UMass Lowell coach Shannon Hlebichuk said. “With her playing experience as a multi year student-athlete at the University of Michigan, she brings a unique perspective and maturity on the field. Her vision and ability to understand the game tactically has definitely been a positive addition to our on-field play. We are happy she wanted to finish her career with UMass Lowell field hockey.’

Cardarelli spoke to the Globe about the transition:

Q. Why transfer to use your last year of eligibility rather than stay at Michigan?

A. My goal in transferring back home was to go to [physical therapy] school around here. UMass Lowell fit the description perfectly . . . I had known the culture of the team, and I felt like it was a team I would fit in on. That was my decision. I love Michigan, I miss it so much, but I was ready to come home.

Q. How was it acclimating to a new program, knowing you’ll be there for just one year?

A. It’s weird and it’s different for sure, but I think growing up as an athlete and on a team, it’s just a team culture that makes you want to do everything you can no matter how long you’re there. I’m kind of like a freshman on the team because I don’t know them that much, but I’m also kind of an old lady with the experience of playing at Michigan. You want to win no matter how long you are somewhere.

Q. What are you hoping to do with your MBA?

A. I think I’m going to continue through with it for my repertoire for education. I’m getting an MBA, but my ultimate goal is to go to PT school.

Q. What’s been the best road atmosphere you’ve been a part of in college?

A. [North Carolina] has a really good facility and team, but otherwise, I mean all the Big Ten schools. Their fan base, their alumni, the rivalry between the Big Ten schools can’t be matched . . . Rivalry-wise it would be Michigan-Michigan State, but Penn State, Maryland would always be the night games I remember where you’d get chills.

Q. You also succeeded in high school lacrosse and ice hockey [a Globe All-Scholastic in both sports]. Did you consider playing those in college?

A. I played ice hockey my whole life. I grew up playing ice hockey and I love the sport. As soon as I am done here I will be playing pickup the rest of my life . . . I felt I could develop more as a player in lacrosse or field hockey. Of those two I was looking at lacrosse for my freshman and sophomore years where I was being recruited by UMass and UConn . . . Indoor field hockey is really what made the decision for me. It’s different than outdoor field hockey. I loved it. That summer I just went everywhere, anything you can name, went to all their camps. Went all out at field hockey. I went on official visits to BC, Northeastern, and Michigan. Michigan was the first I went on. I went on the field, set up, everything . . . The whole city is their school fanbase. It was something that made me realize that I was at home.

Q. What’s on your pregame playlist?

A. My go-to would be like Eminem. It’s really typical, but it’s always the go-to.

Q. What’s one thing about field hockey that most people don’t understand?

A. If the ball goes in the net from outside the circle, a lot of fans will cheer because they don’t know it’s not a goal.

Q. Growing up, what was your favorite athletic team to root for?

A. Bruins, absolutely. Big hockey fan.

Q. Dunkin’ or Starbucks?

A. Dunkin’, for sure.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.