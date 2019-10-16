BEVERLY Looking for a fun outing for little ones in costumes? Beverly Main Streets presents its annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., on Cabot and Rantoul streets. Stop in at businesses with the orange flyer displayed in their windows and receive a free treat. For more information, call 978-922-8558 or visit beverlymainstreets.org.

LOWELL At age 93, music icon Tony Bennett is the rare artist who has released albums every decade since the 1950s. The 19-time Grammy Award winner will bring his I Left My Heart Tour to Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 E. Merrimack St., on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which range from $61 to $156, are on sale at 1-800-657-8774 or

lowellauditorium.com.