BEVERLY Looking for a fun outing for little ones in costumes? Beverly Main Streets presents its annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., on Cabot and Rantoul streets. Stop in at businesses with the orange flyer displayed in their windows and receive a free treat. For more information, call 978-922-8558 or visit beverlymainstreets.org.
LOWELL At age 93, music icon Tony Bennett is the rare artist who has released albums every decade since the 1950s. The 19-time Grammy Award winner will bring his I Left My Heart Tour to Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 E. Merrimack St., on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which range from $61 to $156, are on sale at 1-800-657-8774 or
lowellauditorium.com.
LYNNFIELD MarketStreet Lynnfield is hosting the Hay Day Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m., at 600 Market St. Activities include an outdoor roller rink, pumpkin patch and decorating station, carnival games, sidewalk sales, live music, and a cook-off, courtesy of select MarketStreet Lynnfield restaurants. Salem’s Notch Brewing will be on site with beer for purchase from its tap truck. Admission is free.
MARBLEHEAD Storyteller and actress Judith Black will play abolitionist and women’s rights activist Lucy Stone in a free performance honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the founding of the League of Women’s Voters on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. A contemporary of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Stone was the first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree. The program is open to the public, and suitable for children over 11. For more information, call 781-631-1481 or visit abbotlibrary.org.
