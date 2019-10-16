NORWELL Peter Eldridge and the Natural Born Fools, multitalented musicians who connect with audiences through an eclectic mix of well-loved songs, will provide some serious fun at the upcoming Church Hill Coffeehouse. They play tunes by James Taylor, the Bee Gees, Van Morrison, the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, and others. The coffeehouse will take place at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., on Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30. Admission is $10. For more information, visit www.chumcnorwell.wixsite.com/chumcnorwell/events.
CANTON Canton Public Library promises a spirited evening when S.P.I.R.I.T.S. of New England, a paranormal investigating team, will share the results of some of their spine-tingling investigations into hauntings around New England. The research of seasoned investigators Jack Kenna and Ellen MacNeil of the Supernatural, Paranormal, Investigations, Research, Intuitive Truth Society has been featured on the Travel Channel. The group will present a free program at the library, 786 Washington St., on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact outreach librarian Carolyn Elkort at celkort@ocln.org.
ROCKLAND Storyteller Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions will present her Halloween moody theatrical program “Gothic Ghost Tales by Candlelight” at Rockland Memorial Library. Parisi’s show combines storytelling, theater, history, costuming, and literature. The free show will take place at the library at 20 Belmont St. on Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. It’s appropriate for ages 10 and up. For more information, visit rocklandmemoriallibrary.org.
NORWELL The Borromeo String Quartet has performed a vast repertoire of musical classics and collaborated with many of the world’s great composers and performers. The quartet will perform chamber works by Haydn and Mendelssohn and a new quartet, “Soliloquy,” written for the group by Israeli composer Lior Navok, at The James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West St., on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. Admission is $35, $20 for students. To order tickets, or for more information, visit www.jameslibrary.org.
