NORWELL Peter Eldridge and the Natural Born Fools, multitalented musicians who connect with audiences through an eclectic mix of well-loved songs, will provide some serious fun at the upcoming Church Hill Coffeehouse. They play tunes by James Taylor, the Bee Gees, Van Morrison, the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, and others. The coffeehouse will take place at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., on Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30. Admission is $10. For more information, visit www.chumcnorwell.wixsite.com/chumcnorwell/events.

CANTON Canton Public Library promises a spirited evening when S.P.I.R.I.T.S. of New England, a paranormal investigating team, will share the results of some of their spine-tingling investigations into hauntings around New England. The research of seasoned investigators Jack Kenna and Ellen MacNeil of the Supernatural, Paranormal, Investigations, Research, Intuitive Truth Society has been featured on the Travel Channel. The group will present a free program at the library, 786 Washington St., on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact outreach librarian Carolyn Elkort at celkort@ocln.org.