MAYNARD 6 Bridges Gallery, located at 77 Main St., presents “re-collections,” an exhibition of ceramic sculpture by Mary Morazzi Henderson, now through Saturday, Nov. 16. Morazzi Henderson creates sculptures inspired by lifelong memories of family and friends using both wheel-thrown and hand-built techniques, often recalling her mother’s homemade pasta-making practices as she works. For more information, call 978-897-3825 or go to www.6bridgesgallery.com.
WELLESLEY On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Wellesley Free Library, professor Richard Little, authority on the geologic history of the Connecticut River Valley, will provide an engaging, kid-friendly program on the geologic processes that built our region. Specific topics including Wellesley’s notable pudding stones and other features of the region’s geologic history that have resulted in a landscape unlike the rest of New England. Admission is free. The library is located at 530 Washington St. For more information, visit wellesleyconservationcouncil.org.
Advertisement
NEEDHAM Needham artist Mary Murphy Hensley’s solo exhibition, “Seasons of Color,” is on view now through Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Needham Public Library. Her work comprises watercolors, collages, and photographs, including summer landscapes inspired by the salt marshes and seascapes of Cape Cod and autumn landscapes featuring the Charles River. All proceeds from this exhibit will benefit Rosie’s Place. The library is located at 1139 Highland Ave.
ACTON Contemporary Arts International, 68 Quarry Road., presents “Far East Phenomenon,” an exhibit by manga-style painter Lin Chia-Hung on view now through April 30. The gallery and grounds, which include unique sculptures and rock carvings, are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.contemporaryartsinternational.org.
Nancy Shohet West
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.