MAYNARD 6 Bridges Gallery, located at 77 Main St., presents “re-collections,” an exhibition of ceramic sculpture by Mary Morazzi Henderson, now through Saturday, Nov. 16. Morazzi Henderson creates sculptures inspired by lifelong memories of family and friends using both wheel-thrown and hand-built techniques, often recalling her mother’s homemade pasta-making practices as she works. For more information, call 978-897-3825 or go to www.6bridgesgallery.com.

WELLESLEY On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Wellesley Free Library, professor Richard Little, authority on the geologic history of the Connecticut River Valley, will provide an engaging, kid-friendly program on the geologic processes that built our region. Specific topics including Wellesley’s notable pudding stones and other features of the region’s geologic history that have resulted in a landscape unlike the rest of New England. Admission is free. The library is located at 530 Washington St. For more information, visit wellesleyconservationcouncil.org.