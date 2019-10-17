From the “Princess Day” the team does before the first meet — when swimmers and divers wear crowns, tiaras, and dresses to school — to the team movie nights, pasta dinners, spirit days, scavenger hunts and — especially — all the winning that takes place within the program, the Golden Warriors have done their part this fall to keep up the traditions of the five-time defending Division 1 state champions.

Given the chance to start fresh this season with new coaches and a bunch of new faces on the pool deck, the Andover High School girls’ swimming and diving captains elected to keep everything as much the same as they possibly could.

“It was important that, because we each had such a great experience these past three years, that we kept that going,” senior captain Lauren Bessette said following a Columbus Day practice at Greater Lawrence Technical. “We had a lot of captains-and-coaches meetings, and we decided that energy has really brought us success in the past, so we want that to continue.”

So far, that success has been extended with co-coaches Patty Barrett and Becky Pierce taking over for Marilyn Fitzgerald, a member of the Massachusetts High School State Swimming and Diving Coaches Hall of Fame, who retired last fall after 27 years leading the program.

While Barrett, who coached the team from 1981 to 1991, said there have been some minor tweaks when it comes to practice routines, the talent and work ethic of the swimmers and divers have allowed the Golden Warriors to build on the program’s spectacular foundation.

The Golden Warriors began the season by winning their first nine dual meets.

“It’s such a legacy,” Barrett said. “It’s been nice that the new girls who have come on board this year have really fit in with the team. They are working hard. There are a few of them who are really surprising themselves with the times they are doing.”

Senior captain Ella Reck admitted there was some nervousness coming into the season without Fitzgerald, and with so many top swimmers from last year’s state champion team having graduated, but any anxiousness was quickly quelled at the start of fall practices.

“We were definitely worried that the traditions weren’t going to be the same, or there were going to be changes and stuff that we didn’t want,” Reck said. “But they’ve stayed the same so far, so we’re pretty happy with that. They gave us the option at the beginning of the year if we wanted to get rid of the traditions. That was a shock to us because we were like: ‘No, of course not!’ We kept every single tradition that Miss Fitz had us do.”

While senior captain Emily Ma allowed that some classmates “think we’re a little weird” when the swimmers and divers walk the halls of Andover High School donning tiaras, she said it helps team bonding. She added that it also helps solidify one of the other program mantras that every one of the 45 girls on the team has something special to contribute to a state title push.

“Our biggest goal is not necessarily leading the lane, but showing the freshmen and underclassmen what the team is all about,” Ma said. “That it’s solely based on hard work. We wouldn’t have won sectionals last year without our depth. So even if someone is maybe only going to get 1 point, it’s pushing them to get to that wall and get that point.”

Ma returns this season after having finished third in the individual 100-yard backstroke at the state meet, and also was a member of the Division 1 state champion 200 medley relay team as a junior. Senior captain Emily Clements was on the state champion 400 freestyle relay, was second in the 100 freestyle, and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Senior Eliza Williams was second in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Bessette was fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM.

But the captains say the key to Andover’s hopes of closing out an undefeated dual meet season and winning the 19th state title in program history this season will be more about all the points the swimmers can rack up and down the line than individual event titles. While Andover won last year’s Division 1 state title with 518 points to second-place Acton-Boxborough’s 224, the Golden Warriors edged Reading, 411-400, to win the North Sectionals.

“We always start out the season talking about our depth and how important that is to our team because that has been such a big factor in us winning before,” Bessette said. “If we have that mentality that everyone needs to contribute, everyone matters, every point matters, it brings an atmosphere that everyone on the team matters.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.