The Northeastern freshman forward was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week for women’s soccer after netting a goal and then setting up the winner in a 2-1 win over William & Mary. She was a four-year player at the Pingree School, leading the Eastern Independent League in goals in 2017-18.

THOMAS D’ANIERI

WELLESLEY

A senior for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps college cross-country team in California, he paced the Stags to a runner-up finish in the Triton Invitational (San Diego) with a winning time of 25 minutes, 38.6 seconds. At Wellesley High, D’Anieri set course records in both the Bay State Conference championship (15:12) and the Division 1 All-State meet (15:16) in 2015.

Declan Foley

Weymouth

The sophomore sweeper was the Little East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after anchoring a UMass Dartmouth defense that blanked Southern Maine, 2-0, for its fourth shutout of the season. He also assisted on a goal for the Corsairs (7-4), who won just two games last season.