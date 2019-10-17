Robert Cox will discuss his book “New England Pie: History Under a Crust” at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St. He’ll explore the origin and evolution of popular pie ingredients, as well as the roots of the Boston cream pie and seasonal pie fillings popular in New England. Refreshments will be provided at the event. It will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is required and begins on Oct. 14. To register, call 978-465-4428.

Join Salem’s seventh Repair Cafe, where volunteers will be available to offer mending services for items that require maintenance. Repair volunteers can help mend furniture and clothing, sharpen knives and scissors, and rewire electronics and lamps. The event promotes learning how to fix broken items instead of simply discarding them. To pre-register, contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or call 978-619-5672. The workshop will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at The Bridge at 211, which is located at 211 Bridge St.

WEST

Join Emerson Hospital for An Evening of Inspiration to support breast cancer awareness on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the deCordova Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. The event will feature Ann Jillian, three-time Emmy nominated and Golden Globe winning actress, and a breast cancer survivor who was raised in Cambridge. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drink tickets, and a complimentary gift. Tickets are $25, with all proceeds supporting patients who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit emersonhospital.org/inspiration or call Julie at 978-287-3221.

Temple Emanuel in Newton hosts a free afternoon of opera on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. The recital will feature New England winners of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions: Amani Cole-Felder, soprano; Zaray Rodriguez, mezzo-soprano; and Zizhao Wang, bass-baritone. Temple Emanuel is located at 385 Ward Street. Admission is free and there are no reserved seats.

SOUTH

South Shore Duxbury PFLAG (Parents Families & Friends of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People) celebrates its five-year anniversary on Monday, Oct. 28. Past attendees, current participants, and newcomers are invited to celebrate this milestone while enjoying some cake and refreshments. The group, founded to fill the lack of a support network for allies of LGBT people in South Shore, has seen hundreds of people attend at least one of its meetings. The meeting will be held at First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St., Route 3A right next to Duxbury Town Hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Rashi School in Dedham invites families to a live animal show called featuring reptiles from all over the world. The program is perfect for kids of all ages and allows attendees to hold the exotic animals. This event is free and open to the public, however advanced registration is recommended. Following the show, the school will hold an open house admissions session geared to grades K-8. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8000 Great Meadow Rd. To RSVP, visit rashi.org/events. For more information call 781-355-7317.

