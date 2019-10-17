Their effort paid off: The 5-foot-4-inch sisters helped propel the Brandeis soccer team to an ECAC championship as freshmen and to the NCAA Division 3 tournament as juniors.

“We always could rely upon and challenge each other,’’ said Ali. “After the soccer season at Brandeis, we would really push one another on the treadmill to stay fit.’’

Twin sisters Ali and Mimi Theodore were teammates for 15 years, starting as youth soccer players in Walpole and concluding as soccer and softball players at Brandeis University.

Ali was a midfielder and defender and three-year starter, while Mimi, a midfielder, had career totals of 21 goals and 17 assists as a four-year starter.

“I miss them both,’’ said Brandeis women’s soccer coach Denise Dallamora, now in her 40th season. “They were hard workers and excellent soccer players and compassionate and considerate individuals.’’

Ali and Mimi’s chosen fields reflect growing up with another sister with cerebral palsy and helping with her care.

Now 29, Ali resides in Hartford with her husband, Vijay, and coordinates services for students with disabilities at Quinnipiac University, while Mimi resides in Baltimore. Among several endeavors as a licensed behavior analyst specializing in autism, she is clinical director at Strategies, Inc.

At Walpole High, the Theodores were soccer captains and members of the basketball, track, and softball teams.

“I’ll never forget the date – October 10, 2006,’’ recalled Mimi, a Bay State Conference first team and Eastern Mass. soccer all-star. “Ali spotted me with a perfect pass to set up our game-winning goal against Dedham and we went on to win the Herget Division championship.’’

During the winter at Brandeis, the sisters worked the shot clock and handled stats at the Judges’ home basketball games. As seniors in 2012, they returned to the softball field for the first time since high school and helped Brandeis go 27-18 and finish runner-up in the ECAC tournament.

“It was a great ending to four years of wearing a Brandeis uniform,’’ said Ali. “We loved every second of it.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com