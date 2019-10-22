Brookline parents have an opportunity to learn more about the health risks of vaping and how to communicate the dangers to their teen children.

The High School Guidance Department is holding a community parents’ forum, “The Truth About Vaping,” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the high school auditorium. The event is being presented by Caron Treatment Centers.

The forum comes at a time of growing national concern over the health risks of vaping — from addiction to life-threatening respiratory illness — and in particular its impact on adolescents. Those concerns prompted Governor Charlie Baker last month to impose a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products.