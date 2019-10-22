Brookline parents have an opportunity to learn more about the health risks of vaping and how to communicate the dangers to their teen children.
The High School Guidance Department is holding a community parents’ forum, “The Truth About Vaping,” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the high school auditorium. The event is being presented by Caron Treatment Centers.
The forum comes at a time of growing national concern over the health risks of vaping — from addiction to life-threatening respiratory illness — and in particular its impact on adolescents. Those concerns prompted Governor Charlie Baker last month to impose a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products.
Advertisement
The forum will highlight current trends in adolescent use of vaping devices, discuss common substances used in those products, and provide information on the effects on youth use.
It also will explore behavioral health concerns related to vaping use, and provide guidance to parents and other community members on how to inform young people about the products.
The event is free and open to all, but registration is requested at thetruthaboutvaping.eventbrite.com.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.