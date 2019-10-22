Preservation of the property, which contains wide swaths of field and prime farmland, a mile of frontage on the tidal Castle Neck River, and habitat for more than 70 species of birds, has been a priority for Greenbelt for decades, according to Cathy Lanois, the group’s director of development and community engagement.

Greenbelt acquired the land in several stages over the past three years in partnership with the town of Ipswich and the state Department of Fish and Game. The property, located on Essex Street (Route 133), is preserved by Greenbelt for public enjoyment.

Part of the Great Marsh, a more than 20,000-acre area from Cape Ann to the New Hampshire border, the Castle Neck property has been identified as an important climate-resilient parcel by The Nature Conservancy, and its preservation comes after a decade of strategic planning by Greenbelt.

At the recent celebration, residents from Ipswich and other Essex County communities walked the trails of the property, where grassland birds nest and egrets and herons feed in the wetlands.

Visitors to the reservation can walk from the newly constructed parking area to a knoll with sweeping views of both the reservation and nearly 900 acres of Greenbelt-protected land in the immediate area, including the John J. Donovan Reservation. Lanois said the newly protected land form a critical greenbelt linking thousands of acres of forest and farms to the west and the Great Marsh to the east.

The reservation is open to the public, free of charge, from dawn to dusk daily.

