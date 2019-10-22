Framingham is seeking residents to serve on a study group that will explore the city’s potential adoption of the Community Preservation Act.

Now in place in 175 communities, the CPA allows cities and towns to levy a property tax surcharge of up to 3 percent to support open space, historic preservation, affordable housing, and recreation projects. The state provides partially matching funds.

The City Council voted Oct. 15 to create the seven-member study group. The panel will be asked to prepare a report informing councilors and the community about the CPA and the experience other communities have had with the program. It also will evaluate options for the surcharge and possible exemptions to it, identify possible projects the city might undertake with CPA revenue, and propose the draft of a referendum to put before voters on passing the law.