Salem is seeking support from local community members to replace city trees that were destroyed in the Oct. 17 storm.
The city’s tree warden has estimated that approximately 50 trees were lost in the overnight storm, which brought heavy winds that downed trees and power lines across the region.
Based on that estimate, the city has launched a fund drive to raise the $30,000 it will cost to purchase and install new trees. The trees knocked down in Salem included some of the iconic willows at Salem Willows Park, as well as a variety of other species, according to city officials.
The replacement trees would be in addition to 40 trees the city plans to plant this fall as part of its regular seasonal program.
“Salem has been designated a ‘Tree City USA’ by the Arbor Day Foundation since 2001 and we place a high priority on maintaining and managing our public trees,” Mayor Kimberley L. Driscoll said in a statement. “Two years ago, we completed a public tree inventory along all of our streets. Last year we planted hundreds of new trees, using that inventory as a guide. While the regular work of planting and maintaining our thousands of public trees must continue to move forward, the devastating storm of October 17 means we have an additional 50 trees to replace.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the tree replacement fund should send a check payable to “City of Salem” with “Tree Fund” on the memo line to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
