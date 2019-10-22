Salem is seeking support from local community members to replace city trees that were destroyed in the Oct. 17 storm.

The city’s tree warden has estimated that approximately 50 trees were lost in the overnight storm, which brought heavy winds that downed trees and power lines across the region.

Based on that estimate, the city has launched a fund drive to raise the $30,000 it will cost to purchase and install new trees. The trees knocked down in Salem included some of the iconic willows at Salem Willows Park, as well as a variety of other species, according to city officials.