Somerville residents can learn more about current negotiations between the city and Tufts University over a new partnership agreement.

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the city’s Tufts Partnership Negotiating Committee are holding a community meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to update the public about the status of the talks.

The session, open to all, will be held at 7 p.m. at the TAB Building, 167 Holland St. The city and Tufts, which is partially located in Somerville, had a previous partnership agreement that expired on June 30, 2018.