Somerville residents can learn more about current negotiations between the city and Tufts University over a new partnership agreement.
Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the city’s Tufts Partnership Negotiating Committee are holding a community meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to update the public about the status of the talks.
The session, open to all, will be held at 7 p.m. at the TAB Building, 167 Holland St. The city and Tufts, which is partially located in Somerville, had a previous partnership agreement that expired on June 30, 2018.
Since then, the two sides have been discussing the terms of a new agreement, which could cover payments Tufts makes to the city in lieu of taxes, as well as issues related to student housing, the university’s collaborations with the city’s schools, Tufts’ planning process, and other topics.
Last year the city sought input from residents about what they would like to see in the partnership agreement. Feedback gathered during the process has helped guide negotiations.
Although the talks are ongoing, and specific proposals are still confidential, Curtatone and members of the negotiating committee will be able to provide general updates on the negotiations and the priorities the city is pursuing in them at the meeting, officials said.
