Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund has chosen Captain Richard Fuller Jr. — a member of the Weymouth Police Department for 24 years — to become the next chief of police.
Fuller will replace Chief Richard Grimes, who is retiring at the end of December when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65.
Grimes praised the decision in an Oct. 21 statement, saying he was “in total support” of making Fuller the town’s 10th permanent police chief.
“Captain Fuller’s commitment to serving Weymouth and ensuring the Department’s efficiency and effectiveness, while also upholding the morale of the department in his role, has made him a valuable asset and leader within the Weymouth Police Department,” Hedlund said. “I believe those skills and his vast experience will enable him to seamlessly transition into the role of Chief.”
Fuller joined the Weymouth police in 1995, working his way up to captain in 2012. In that role, he has been head of the Investigative Services Division, overseeing detectives and professional standards and internal affairs, as well as the narcotics, firearms, and licensing units. Fuller also has been the department’s public information officer.
