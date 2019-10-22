Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund has chosen Captain Richard Fuller Jr. — a member of the Weymouth Police Department for 24 years — to become the next chief of police.

Fuller will replace Chief Richard Grimes, who is retiring at the end of December when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Grimes praised the decision in an Oct. 21 statement, saying he was “in total support” of making Fuller the town’s 10th permanent police chief.