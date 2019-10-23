Noe recently received the 2019 Girl Scout Gold Award for creating an anti-vaping curriculum in the Newburyport school district. The Gold Award is the highest possible award attainable in the Girl Scouts.

“It was kind of really eye-opening for me because you expect your parents to have all the answers, and when my parents didn’t, it inspired me to look deeper into it,” said Noe, who is now a senior.

On her first day of freshman year at Newburyport High School, Annemarie Noe walked into a crowded school bathroom, greeted by a group of girls passing around their vape. She went home after school and asked her mom what exactly a vape was.

In the summer of 2018, Noe worked with her school’s wellness teacher and prevention coordinator, Amy Heath, to develop tests for a two-week anti-vaping unit in health class. The tests were designed to gauge students’ knowledge about the dangers of vaping before and after the unit.

“I would say a majority of students were happy about [the new curriculum],” said Heath. “I think kids are really thankful because it’s really pushed our school to another level.”

Noe then approached Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday to develop an online social media campaign to further her anti-vaping outreach work. Noe posted on the mayor’s blog and social media page about the negative effects of vaping.

Noe’s work is part of a broader effort by the Newburyport community to target vaping. Because of flavorings such as mint or mango, school officials say vapes are especially popular among younger students, leading to nicotine addiction.

Newburyport High School implemented a policy this year whereby students who get caught vaping or in possession of a vaping device or other drugs are put into a four-week diversion program. Previously, students caught vaping or with a device would simply be required to attend a one-time afterschool intervention program.

Each week, the class focuses on topics such as the effects of vaping and nicotine addiction on lungs and brains. The final class lets students reflect on what they have learned.

“We’re at a tipping point where we need to provide both kids and families with resources at the same time. If students are vaping at school, they are addicted and that’s a big health concern,” said Mike Testa, associate principal of Newburyport High School. “We’re trying to find the balance of holding them accountable while giving them skills and resources.”

On Sept. 24, Governor Charlie Baker ordered a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts in response to an explosion of vaping-related illnesses reported around the country. The state’s first vaping-related death was reported on Oct. 7.

“I’m concerned for the businesses that had to close their doors as a result of this four-month ban, but I think it gives a wake up call to JUUL, this industry, and the FDA that they have to step up and make sure this product is safe,” Holaday said.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.