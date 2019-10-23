Sullivan stood by his decision, saying he “respects the Town Council’s role in reviewing the appointing of Mark Dubois and remains confident that the selection process identified the most qualified candidate to serve as the next chief of the Braintree Police Department.”

Choosing a new chief from outside the Braintree Police Department “sends the message that the Council and Mayor Sullivan do not have confidence in the leadership of the department,” Interim Deputy Chief Karen MacAleese told the Town Council at its Oct. 15 meeting.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan has chosen Mark Dubois, the current police chief in Maynard, to lead the Braintree Police Department — a decision that one of the Braintree deputy chiefs called “disappointing, disheartening, discouraging, and disingenuous” and said should be reconsidered.

Braintree’s charter gives the mayor authority to appoint the police chief, and gives the Town Council authority, by majority vote, to reject an appointment within 30 days.

Sullivan announced the appointment on Oct. 8. The Town Council meets next on Nov. 6, the day after a new mayor will be elected. Sullivan is not running for reelection but will remain in the job until Jan. 2.

In announcing the new chief selection, Sullivan cited Dubois’ 28 years in law enforcement — as Maynard’s chief for seven years and previously in Shrewsbury and Northborough — and his experience as a veteran and lawyer in the Army Judge Advocate General Corps.

Dubois was chosen from 28 candidates seeking to replace retiring Chief Paul Shastany – who was brought in from outside three years ago to reform and restore confidence in a police department shaken by a scandal in its evidence room. By state law, chiefs must retire at age 65; Shastany will reach that age in November.

Braintree’s former chief, Russell Jenkins, retired after a state report found that the officer in charge of the evidence room stole drugs, cash, and guns from the room in 2016 — including one she used to kill herself when the thefts surfaced. The district attorney’s office said 185 cases were dropped or dismissed as a result of the misconduct.

The search committee for the new chief interviewed 10 candidates and then unanimously recommended finalists to the mayor. The committee did not release the number of finalists or, citing privacy concerns, any of the other candidates’ names.

However, MacAleese revealed at the Town Council meeting that she had applied for the job, as had others within the department.

She said the department had come a long way and internal candidates should be rewarded.

MacAleese said she wasn’t there to criticize Dubois, whom she described as “very personable and professional,” and “no doubt qualified and worthy, but no more so than those leaders within the Braintree Police Department who have been stakeholders in the department and this town for most of their careers, if not their entire lives.”

Reached by e-mail, Dubois said he was “obviously disappointed that [MacAleese] feels that way, but I am still very excited to begin working there.

“I feel like I can bring a new perspective to the police department and enhance some of the community programs that are already in place,” he added. “I hope to continue with the work that Chief Shastany has been doing, such as achieving full state accreditation.”

In advertising for a new chief, Braintree said the salary would be between $122,000 and $146,000 to manage the 85-officer department.

Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.