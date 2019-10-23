Scituate FACTS — a community organization working to reduce risky substance use among the town’s youth, and to support families affected by it — will hold a free conference aimed at providing helpful strategies for both adults and teenagers.

The Power of Prevention will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the Scituate Center for the Performing Arts, 606 Chief Justice Cushing Highway.

The program will begin with a performance by the Improbable Players, featuring four actors in long-term recovery from substance abuse.