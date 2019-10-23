Scituate FACTS — a community organization working to reduce risky substance use among the town’s youth, and to support families affected by it — will hold a free conference aimed at providing helpful strategies for both adults and teenagers.
The Power of Prevention will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the Scituate Center for the Performing Arts, 606 Chief Justice Cushing Highway.
The program will begin with a performance by the Improbable Players, featuring four actors in long-term recovery from substance abuse.
Teens and adults will then separate and take part in small workshops. The choices for the adults include “building protective factors,” “parenting your teen,” and “understanding adolescent treatment and support.” Teen participants can either meet with one of the actors, or learn how to meditate.
Child care will be available for children 3 or older. Registration information is available at scituatefacts.org.
Scituate FACTS started in 2011 to deal with a disturbing rise in opioid use. The group’s current goals are to reduce binge drinking and nicotine vaping, reduce marijuana use, and reduce the incidence of young people riding with a driver who had been drinking or using marijuana.
