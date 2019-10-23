On Oct. 12 Hilary Cohen, Norfolk’s animal control officer, wrote on Facebook about a racing pigeon that had been found in Medway “by a resident who said he was too pooped to fly.” Cohen picked up the pigeon and brought him back to the animal shelter. The following morning she looked at his identification bands and was able to track down his owner. It turned out that the young pigeon was flying in his first race when he dropped out of the competition. The race originated in Syracuse, N.Y., and he was flying back to his roost in Stoughton . “He was so close to making it home,” Cohen wrote on Facebook. The owner picked up the bird from the shelter and brought him home. “This guy is back home now and will be rested to regain his stamina,” Cohen wrote. “I’m sure he’s happy to be out of the shelter with all the cats giving him the side eye!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WINDOW DRESSING

At 1:51 p.m. Sept. 21, Wilmington police heard from a woman who said that as she was driving down Shawsheen Avenue, someone in a black pickup truck “threw a bag of food in her car window, which went all over the interior of her car.” According to the log entry, she told police she already cleaned up the mess, but wanted the incident logged in case it ever happened again.

NOT ON MOM’S GOOD SIDE

At 7:56 p.m. Sept. 23, Bridgewater police received a call from a man who was concerned because he hadn’t been able to get in touch with his mother all day. Police were sent to check on his mom, who was fine, and said she didn’t want to speak to her son “so she ignored him,” police tweeted.

WHAT GOES UP CAN’T GO DOWN

At 5:10 p.m. Oct. 15, police received a call about a girl who was stuck up in a tree on Auburndale Road in Marblehead. According to the police log entry, the girl apparently had climbed up into the tree, but a branch broke and she was unable to get down. An officer who arrived at the scene reported that the child was about 30 feet up but not injured. The fire department was sent to help and by 5:39 p.m., the girl had been lowered from the tree to safety.

ODD THEFTS

At 9:23 p.m. Sept. 1, Peabody police got a call from a man who said he lent his boat to his second cousin and when he returned it, the engine and other parts were missing. According to the log entry, the responding officer reported that “it appears to be more of a misunderstanding” and “he will reach out to his cousin in the morning to try and sort it out.”

On Sept. 24, a woman in Wellesley told police that she noticed that an antique Pepsi cooler that she uses as a planter was missing from her front porch. She said her brass door knocker disappeared, too. She told police there was some work being done on her home but she spoke to the contractors and didn’t believe that any of them had taken either item. “There are no suspects at this time,” police wrote.

At 11:16 p.m. Sept. 26, Saugus police got a call from a man who said his “handicap scooter was stolen while he was shopping in 7-Eleven.”

At 2:07 p.m. Oct. 3, Marblehead police got a call from a woman on Farrell Court who reported that she came home to her apartment and discovered that her couch was missing.

At 5:10 p.m. Oct. 3, a man walked into the Saugus police station to report that a woman from Revere “continuously walks over to his home and picks flowers from his garden,” according to the log entry. (She lives about a quarter mile away from him — they both live near the town line.) An officer was dispatched but was unable to make contact with the alleged flower thief.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.