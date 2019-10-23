A scientist from the New England Aquarium will talk about “Sharks in Our Backyard” at the Nantasket Beach Resort in Hull on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

The presentation by Jeff Kneebone is part of the Nantasket Beach Lecture Series and is cosponsored by the Hull Lifesaving Museum, the Friends of the Hull Public Library, and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.