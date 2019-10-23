SOMERVILLE To celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album, singer-songwriter and jazz musician Pamela Means will perform the iconic album — in its entirety, solo acoustic — on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., at the Burren Back Room, 247 Elm St. Tickets cost $18 at the door or $14 in advance. For more information, visit burren.com .

LOWELL In “The Quiet World of Aging,” photographer Melinda Reyes portrays the many faces of aging: the beauty, sorrow, joy, despair, and dignity of individuals in their final phase of life. By capturing the details of their eyes, hands, posture, and lines on their skin at a close distance, the series seeks to bring attention to those who feel invisible. The exhibit is on view at Brush Art Gallery and Studios, 256 Market St., through Saturday, Nov. 2. For more information, visit thebrush.org .

HAVERHILL Museum of Printing president Frank Romano has more than 60 years of experience in the printing and publishing industries. In his new book, “History of Desktop Publishing,” he documents how the personal computer and various applications and individuals changed the creative and print landscape. Romano will lecture about his book on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the museum, 15 Thornton Ave. For more information, visit museumofprinting.org.

LYNNFIELD Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., is hosting a holiday craft fair and festival of trees raffle on Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While in the town center, stop by the Lynnfield Art Guild’s fall show in the Meeting House, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Lynnfield Public Library’s used book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SOMERVILLE Take a step in the right direction by participating in the Breathe Deep Boston 5K Walk to End Lung Cancer on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the DCR’s Baxter Park at Assembly Row. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the fund-raiser takes place, rain or shine, at 11 a.m. For participation fees and more information, visit longevity.org/boston.

