DEDHAM Legacy Place’s “Halloween Crawl for a Cause” features two events, one appealing to families and one to adults looking for a fun night out. A trick-or-treating crawl to collect candy in exchange for showing off your costume to participating businesses begins at 680 Legacy Place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Later that evening, “Boo’s Crawl” invites guests age 21 and over to taste the specialties (especially those that sound like “boo”) of regional food and drink providers, from 5 to 9 p.m. Legacy Place will donate $5 for every signature beverage purchased to the Dedham Food Pantry. Registration is encouraged, but not required, at legacyplace.com/event/legacy-place-boos-crawl-21.

MARSHFIELD Nature enthusiast and author Courtney Schaad will speak about her journey on the Appalachian Trail and sign copies of her book, “Wide Sky, Narrow Path: A View From The Trail,” a collection of vignettes and reflections. The presentation will take place at Ventress Memorial Library, 1837 Ocean St., on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information see www.ventresslibrary.org.