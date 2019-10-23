DEDHAM Legacy Place’s “Halloween Crawl for a Cause” features two events, one appealing to families and one to adults looking for a fun night out. A trick-or-treating crawl to collect candy in exchange for showing off your costume to participating businesses begins at 680 Legacy Place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Later that evening, “Boo’s Crawl” invites guests age 21 and over to taste the specialties (especially those that sound like “boo”) of regional food and drink providers, from 5 to 9 p.m. Legacy Place will donate $5 for every signature beverage purchased to the Dedham Food Pantry. Registration is encouraged, but not required, at legacyplace.com/event/legacy-place-boos-crawl-21.
MARSHFIELD Nature enthusiast and author Courtney Schaad will speak about her journey on the Appalachian Trail and sign copies of her book, “Wide Sky, Narrow Path: A View From The Trail,” a collection of vignettes and reflections. The presentation will take place at Ventress Memorial Library, 1837 Ocean St., on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information see www.ventresslibrary.org.
PLYMOUTH The Plymouth Art Center is displaying the original, creative works of 266 talented artists in nine categories in its annual juried art show. Admission is free and the show continues through Saturday, Nov. 2, at the art center at 11 North St. Also on North Street in Plymouth’s historic town center, Bill Keohan will guide a “Stroll Through History” on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. That’s free also. For more information see www.plymouthguild.org.
HANOVER The First Congregational Church holds its annual church fair with an invitation to all to get a head start on holiday shopping. Among the many offerings are jams, jellies and preserves, plants, homemade baked goods, a cookie table, a candy table (with a variety of fudges), a white elephant table, handcrafted woodwork, and a used jewelry table. The fair will take place at the church at 17 Silver St. on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call the church office at 781-826-4762.
ROBERT KNOX
