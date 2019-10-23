BOYLSTON Witness an unusual fusion of botany and technology at “Growbots,” on view at Tower Hill Botanic Garden now through Nov. 10. In this exhibit, plants move closer to light sources by sending signals via electrical currents to a robotic wheel base, challenging the conventional notions of plants as stationary life forms. Tower Hill is located at 11 French Drive. For entrance fees, hours, and more information, visit

towerhillbg.org.

MAYNARD The Response, a band of seven musicians who play progressive rock, blues, improv, and world music on instruments they made or recycled, performs on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. at Sanctuary, 80 Main St. Tickets are $15 online if purchased by 4 p.m. on the day of the show; $18 at the door. For tickets or more information, go to www.fugitiveproductions.com/calendar/the-response-nov2019.