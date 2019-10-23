BOYLSTON Witness an unusual fusion of botany and technology at “Growbots,” on view at Tower Hill Botanic Garden now through Nov. 10. In this exhibit, plants move closer to light sources by sending signals via electrical currents to a robotic wheel base, challenging the conventional notions of plants as stationary life forms. Tower Hill is located at 11 French Drive. For entrance fees, hours, and more information, visit
towerhillbg.org.
MAYNARD The Response, a band of seven musicians who play progressive rock, blues, improv, and world music on instruments they made or recycled, performs on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. at Sanctuary, 80 Main St. Tickets are $15 online if purchased by 4 p.m. on the day of the show; $18 at the door. For tickets or more information, go to www.fugitiveproductions.com/calendar/the-response-nov2019.
WATERTOWN Upstage Lung Cancer presents its 11th annual cabaret concert, “A Musical Tribute To Walt Disney: When you Wish Upon A Star,” emceed by arts and entertainment critic Joyce Kulhawik, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St. A preconcert silent auction begins at 6 p.m. Presented in partnership with the LUNGevity Foundation, all proceeds from the performance support the cause of early lung cancer detection research. Tickets to the performance and post-concert reception are $45 and $100 for reserved seating, with VIP tickets available from $250 to $500. For tickets and more information, go to
mosesianarts.org or call
617-923-8487.
LEXINGTON The 24th annual Genesis Battlegreen Run takes place Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lexington High School, 251 Waltham St. With race events including the Boston Volvo Family Fun Run, Memorial Cancer 5K Walk, Ralph Lord Memorial 5K Run, and Genesis Battlegreen 10K Run as well as musket fire by the Lexington Minutemen and a festival with children’s entertainment and live music, this yearly event raises money for dozens of local nonprofit organizations. The Family Fun Run is held at 11:15 a.m. and the 5K walk, 5K run, and 10K walk begin at 12:15 p.m. For information or to preregister for a race, go to
battlegreenrunfoundation.org.
