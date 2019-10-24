The MIT sophomore placed 10th with a time of 24:53.3 over the 8-kilometer course at the Connecticut College Invitational, pacing the Engineers to a runner-up finish behind top-ranked Williams. The reigning Rookie of the Year in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, the Newton North grad was the conference’s runner of the week.

Haley Mignon

Tewksbury

A freshman forward at Worcester State, Mignon netted a pair of goals in a 4-1 victory over Fitchburg, earning Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week honors for the second time this season. The Tewksbury High grad has 6 goals and 1 assist for the Lancers (6-6-2).

Jess Whyte

Plymouth

The Plymouth South grad earned Great Northeast Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week honors after racking up 27 kills for Rivier (17-6) in wins over Colby-Sawyer (3-1), Lasell (3-0), and Norwich (3-0). The 5-foot 9-inch middle hitter leads the Raiders in hitting percentage (.379) and is third in kills (221).