The starting gun for the 24th Genesis Battlegreen Run goes off next Sunday at Minuteman High School in Lexington. The event features a free Kids Fun Run, a 5K walk, a 5K run, and 10K run — providing enough options to allow almost anyone to participate. Even better, all “competitors” are invited to a free food festival afterward featuring local vendors, entertainment, and live music.

The beauty of charity events – bike rides, runs, and walks – is that they are true win-win scenarios. They encourage us to get outside and be physically active, while raising money for worthy causes. One of the most noteworthy is just around the corner.

But, best of all, the Battlegreen Run assists dozens of nonprofits, allowing organizations to sign up at no charge to host fund-raising teams. The foundation covers all fees from the CrowdRise platform, plus donates the entry fees back to the nonprofits.

“By participating in the Battlegreen Run, we hope to gain as much exposure as possible so that we can continue to help people that are in need of support,” said Noelle Lambert of Manchester, N.H., founder of The Born To Run Foundation .

“We made our first donation last December to a 3-year-old boy who lost his leg to neurofibromatosis. We’ve made a total of five donations to date with two more scheduled in the next couple of months.”

A former lacrosse player at UMass Lowell, Lambert lost her left leg three years ago in a moped accident on Martha’s Vineyard.

“At the time, I was told I would probably never play lacrosse again,” she said. “I was very focused on proving everyone wrong. I received a running blade from the Challenged Athletes Foundation nine months after I lost my leg, and was able to make it back on the field 20 months later.

“What I discovered during this process was that insurance companies do not cover specialized prosthetics such as running blades and waterproof legs,” Lambert said. “Our mission is to donate specialized prosthetics to young adults and children.”

Bob Burbidge, a Lexington resident who is the CEO of Genesis HR Solutions, said his company has sponsored the event since 1996.

“In the 1980s, I ran in the Honeywell Bull Battlegreen Run in Lexington,” said Burridge. “It was a 10K and a great race. Sadly, it ended in the early ‘90s.

“A few years later, Steve Hurley, who was then president of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, suggested that he’d like to resurrect the Battlegreen Run. All he needed was a lead sponsor. I immediately told him that Genesis was good to go.”

Last year, the Battlegreen Run helped distribute more than $96,000 to various local charities. According to Burbidge, participating nonprofits keep all the money they raise through the race website, and also share in the overall proceeds from the race.

“Unqualified entrants who run in the Boston Marathon can’t run unless they raise $10,000 for an approved charity,” said Burbidge. “We do the same thing, except that we have no minimum and try to target those nonprofits who are smaller and looking to gain traction.”

The Battlegreen Run, he said, “offers smaller nonprofits the ability to use our race as a primary fund-raiser. The costs, collaboration, permit approvals, volunteer coordination, marketing, and other efforts makes it prohibitive for smaller nonprofits to make a fund-raising road race a true fund-raiser. The Genesis Battlegreen Run has already put all of the necessary components in place.”

One of those nonprofits is Running For Innocence, founded by Lisa Kavanaugh of Somerville and others in partnership with the New England Innocence Project .

“This will be the team’s fourth year participating in the Genesis Battlegreen Run, and we hope to make it our most successful year yet,” said Kavanaugh. “We have set our sights high, hoping to raise $10,000.”

Lynn’s Sean Ellis is a member of the Running For Innocence team. Initially convicted at age 19 of first-degree murder, Ellis’s conviction was overturned 22 years later. In 2018, he ran wearing an ankle bracelet, awaiting a new trial. This year, Ellis will run unimpeded, after charges were dropped last December.

“Since my release from a wrongful conviction, I have either run, jogged, or walked the race with the New England Innocence Project,” Ellis said. “The run, in a small way, symbolizes the endurance and determination I needed while fighting to prove my innocence.”

“The idea of the Battlegreen Run is awesome, because participants get their heart pumping and the blood moving all while supporting such a great cause,” he said. “This is amazing, because when you’re in prison wrongfully, you heart is heavy if not broken.”

Lexington’s Melissa George has participated in the run for the past 15 years. She’s also team coordinator for EspeRUNza , representing Esperanza – Hope for the Children , a Concord-based non-profit that provides charitable services for impoverished people of Honduras.

“The Genesis Battlegreen runs gives 100 percent of race donations from the team directly to the foundation,” said George. “I traveled to Honduras in June to visit current and past patients. Esperanza is in desperate need of money to support these children. This event brings together my passions for friends, family, running and helping the children of Honduras.”

Regardless of cause or community, the event is about camaraderie.

George Clement is the interim principal at Minuteman High, where culinary students donate to the post-race food fest.

The race, he said, is “special because it’s an impressive outpouring of the Lexington community.

“It seems there are as many volunteers as racers, and you can feel the pride in the tradition they’ve created. I love watching people who are first-time runners and the emotions they feel. It’s inspiring.”

For details on the race or to register, visit battlegreenrunfoundation.org. Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.