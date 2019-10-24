“I always tried to race to the front, run hard, and challenge the rest of the field to stay with me,’’ recalled Mello, a cross-country and track captain for the Falcons who is enshrined in the Bentley and Northeast-10 Halls of Fame.

Honored as the university’s outstanding senior male athlete in 2001, Mello took a straightforward approach to competition.

Gary Mello was Bentley University’s first NCAA Division 2 All-American in cross-country in addition to being the first men’s runner to three-peat in the Northeast-10 Conference championships.

A repeat NCAA All-American and Northeast Regional cross-country champion his senior year, Mello holds Bentley’s 8,000-meter record for cross-country, and the program’s indoor and outdoor 5,000-meter records — the latter as a winner at the New England championships.

“Gary was extremely strong, a fearless competitor, and great team leader who trained hard and was always willing to put it all on the line,’’ said former Bentley head cross-country and track coach Ed Lyons.

A Woburn native and state vocational cross-country champ at Shawsheen Valley Tech in Billerica, Mello was a Division 3 All-American at UMass Dartmouth before transferring to Bentley.

He is now director of cyber security for Trace3, based in Irvine, Calif., which endeavors to keep companies safe from systems hackers.

“It’s a challenge. You always have to keep learning,’’ said the Mello, 41, who has traveled as far as Dubai in that regard, and shares his expertise as a guest speaker and panelist.

He resides in Castle Rock, Colo., with his wife, Lindsay, and their children, Caroline, 10, and Jacoby, 8. Caroline recently placed second among 702 girls at a 5K race in Denver.

Mello, a mountain biker, said his athletic background has carried over to “being competitive in my field and realizing the value of hard work and discipline.’’