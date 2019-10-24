“It wasn’t ideal,” said Fiona Shortt, Duxbury senior captain and women’s fours coxswain. “But we finished strong. We still had a good race. It slowed us down for a few seconds. But once we were able to clear past them, we were able to pick it back up and sprint the rest of the way. I was happy with the way we were able to finish with enthusiasm.”

The Green Dragons showed up at their Duxbury Bay Maritime School dock on Oct. 17 to find it had been partially wrecked in the previous night’s nor’easter. Then during the Oct. 20 competition, the team ran into a hazard during its race when it was clipped by another boat.

The voyage to the finish line at the Head of the Charles Regatta was not exactly smooth for the Duxbury women’s youth fours boat.

Duxbury’s 26th-place finish out of 85 boats earned it an automatic spot in next year’s Head of the Charles.

The obstacles continued because of the storm damage as the squad had to switch to Green Harbor River Rowing in Marshfield for the final workouts before the Oct. 27 Massachusetts Public School Rowing Association Regatta in Lowell. Both Duxbury and Hingham coaches and rowers attributed their resiliency to being the two public school varsity programs in the state to practice on ocean water.

“You really have to be passionate about it and have a good attitude,” Hingham girls’ crew coach Marika Kopp said. “They have to be able to push themselves to keep going when they are tired, when they are cold, when they have blisters on their hands. But that’s the kind of kid you look for in this sport.”

With Hingham boasting 105 boys and girls in the program, and Duxbury 80, the South Shore schools are two of the biggest teams in the MPSRA and two of only a handful — along with Brookline, Boston Latin, and Cambridge — that draw from a single high school.

The MPSRA includes several multi-school club teams, including successful programs from Arlington-Belmont, Bromfield-Acton-Boxborough, Wayland-Weston, and Worcester that have sent boats to the Youth National Championships in recent years.

While any crew workout is a challenge of endurance that requires teamwork not only to race, but merely to get the equipment in the water, Duxbury and Hingham share the unique ocean bond.

“We have to be more technically focused because the conditions can be rough,” Duxbury boys’ crew coach Olie Rosenbladt said. “But conditions are never an excuse. For our rowers, there’s a sense of pride in that.”

That can mean highly unpredictable conditions like a drenching rain one day, a bone-chilling wind on another day, or a battle with the tides that only allows the boats to row in a single-file line in the bay. But the rowers said it is those shared experiences of perseverance that keep the large teams together in a way they don’t always see in other sports at the schools.

“A public high school with a rowing team is such an anomaly,” said Hingham senior captain Claire Schnoor. “Rowing is known throughout our high school as the team with the closest teammates — it is 100 percent true. There is no other sport where you have three-hour practices, daylong regattas, and still want to hang out with your teammates after the competition.”

The high school rowing season is broken up into a fall and spring session. The spring is considered the championship season when rowers compete head-to-head in shorter races. The fall is the endurance season when teams compete against the clock and attend bigger regattas.

The biggest of them all is the Head of the Charles, where Duxbury had four boats entered and Hingham had three.

“Being on the course itself is so exciting,” said Shortt, whose has seen the Duxbury girls’ team grow from about 20 members her freshman year to more than 30 this year. “There are a lot of bridges, and turns, and a lot of things you have to know about and manage well. But it’s one of the only races where you will see spectators the entire course, and people competing on the river from all different countries.”

“Head of the Charles, regardless of where you are in the rowing world, is an awe-inspiring experience,” agreed Schnoor, who competed on Hingham’s women’s youth fours team. “There are so many boats and teams from programs across the country. For the Hingham program, it is right in our backyard. I really can’t describe the feeling passing under Elliot Bridge during the final meters of the race. … Just thinking about it, it gives me chills.”

Rosenbladt said that while Duxbury and Hingham share the same rivalry in the water that they do in the Patriot League in sports like football and soccer, they also share a spirit of respect and cooperation. The Duxbury coach credits Hingham for pushing all of the state’s high school teams — “but especially us” — to raise the bar when it comes to standards of excellence, while Kopp said the programs train together indoors during the winter.

The Duxbury and Hingham rowers may spend their practice days off in the bay, and their competitions far from the campus stadiums filled with cheering classmates, but at the MPSRA Regatta they will be looking to represent their schools on the Merrimack River and bring home some championship hardware like any other varsity sport.

“We have made rowing something really notable for our high school,” Shortt said. “We have not only expanded the program, but we have been able to perform on the big stages.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.