The Vera String Quartet will perform at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport . Presented by Rockport Music, the ensemble consists of winners of the 2018 Astral Artists National Auditions. They’ll play Beethoven: Quartet No. 4 in C minor, Bright Sheng, String Quartet Nov. 4 “Silent Temple,” and Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor. The concert will take place at 37 Main St on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39. To purchase tickets visit rockportmusic.org/curtis-on-tour/ .

The Woods of Merrimack, a retirement community in Methuen , recently opened its doors for people to have a sneak peek of the model apartments and general area. The retirement community offers 140 apartments that are close to amenities such as restaurants, shops, medical centers, and recreational parks. The community is located at 197-199 Howe St. and is directly across Merrimack Valley Golf Club. Construction should be concluded by early 2020. For more information about The Woods at Merrimack, visit www.WoodsatMerrimack.com .

Lowell recently designated Henri Marchand as the city’s official magician. Marchand serves as the director of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for the city and has been performing magic since he was a teenager. Since 2012, Marchand performed for guests in City Hall for the annual holiday reception. Recently, he’s performed at the Dracut Senior Center Veterans’ Breakfast and the Lowell Irish Festival.

BankGloucester, a local bank in Gloucester, recently awarded 19 organizations a combined total of $21,000 for the 12th annual Banking for the Community program. Cape Ann Animal Aid received a check for $5,000 and an additional $1,000 based on special votes cast at the event. The Open Door and Back Yard Growers finished second and third respectively, receiving $3,000 each. BankGloucester is headquartered at 160 Main St. in Gloucester.

Newburyport Art Association will be hosting a book launch celebration for “Bella and Jingles” in Newburyport. At the free and public event, book author Donna Marie Seim and illustrator Susan Spellman will give a brief presentation and short reading. The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. on 65 Water St. For more information call 978-465-8769.

Marblehead Museum recently acquired an 18th-century chest of drawers owned by Marblehead General John Glover. The piece came to auction in Maine last month, the museum purchased it so that it could be brought into its permanent collection. The piece can be viewed at the museum’s gallery space at 170 Washington St. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m until the end of October. Then, hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is by donation. For more information call the museum at 781-631-1768.

