The Friends of the Kingston Public Library holds its Annual Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Kingston Council on Aging, 30 Evergreen St. This year’s collection includes thousands of paperbacks, children’s books, novels in almost perfect condition, art books, and a whole Dewey Decimal System of other subjects. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Kingston Public Library, which supports the Library through programs, sponsorship of museum passes, books, and other special purchases. Volunteers and vehicles are still needed to help move books on the afternoon of Nov. 1 and on the day of the sale. Call the library at 781-585-0517 to volunteer.

Legacy Place in Dedham hosts Halloween Crawl for a Cause on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to benefit the Dedham Food Pantry. The event is actually two: Trick-or-Treating for families and Boo’s Crawl for adults. Trick-or-Treating, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m., has families dress up in their favorite costumes while participating businesses hand out candy. Boo’s Crawl, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m., sees restaurants around Legacy Place offering special Halloween-themed drinks. Legacy Place will donate $5 to The Dedham Food Pantry for each specialty beverage purchased during the Crawl. To register (which is requested but not required) and for more information about offers unique to each store, go to legacyplace.com/event/legacy-place-boos-crawl-21/ .

Avon Baptist Church presents its Annual Holly Day Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 2. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be beautiful fall and holiday decorations, a children’s corner with stories, home-baked goods and handmade knit, sewn and crocheted items. Visit with Santa, take part in a silent auction, and visit the Giant White Elephant Room and relaxing Book Nook. Admission is free. Avon Baptist Church is located at 119 N Main St.

Museum of Family Prayer in North Easton invites visitors and families to attend the recently opened museum to pray and practice spirituality. The museum offers an interactive experience of prayer. Both people that want to learn more about the ways people pray, and those who truly want to attend to simply reflect and be spiritual are welcome. The museum, at 518 Washington St., is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and admission is free. For more information visit museumoffamilyprayer.org/.

The Bridgewater Public Library is hosting a presentation about invasive species. The presentation will be given by Blake Dinius, an entomologist extension educator. He’ll discuss different invasive insects, how they spread, any new insects people should be aware of, and ways in which they can be managed. The event, taking place at 15 South St. on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public. For more information call the library at 508-697-3331.

The Abigail Adams Birthplace in Weymouth is open for tours on Nov. 10. The house, built in 1685, served as Abigail Smith Adams’ home for the first 20 years of her life. Guided tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m., with the last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information visit rememberabigail.org.

