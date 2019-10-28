Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church in Maynard hosts Bazaar Russe on Friday, Nov. 1 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Slavic food, including pierogi, potato pancakes, borscht, stuffed cabbage, and kielbasa will be available for eat-in and take-out. Items for sale include imported Russian nesting dolls and crafts, Russian-style jewelry, homemade baked goods, Orthodox icons and books. Parking and admission are free and the event is wheelchair accessible. The church is located 15 Prospect Maynard (off Route 27). Go holyannunciationchurch.org/ministries/bazaar.shtml for more information.

Eliot Church of Natick hosts a Jack O’Lantern Competition on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Drop off your carving, along with a candle, at the church (45 Eliot St.) any time before 5:15 p.m. with your name and phone number written on the back in permanent ink. The Jack O’Lanterns will be on display from 5:15 to 6:30 with pick-up and first, second, and third-place ribbons at the end. You get to keep your masterpiece for Halloween! Contact the church at 508-653-2244 or info@theeliotchurch.org for more information.

Quentin Prideaux, president of Sustainable Wellesley, will speak at a joint meeting of the Franklin and Norfolk Garden Clubs on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Prideaux, who has been studying climate change for more than 20 years, will speak about the causes and impacts of climate change, actions needed to combat it, and what it means for Massachusetts and the Northeast. The meeting will be held at the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St., Franklin, from 7 to 9 p.m., beginning with an informal social at 6:30 p.m. It is open to members of the public at no charge.

Shir Joy Chorus, based out of Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough, is beginning its 2019-2020 season with open rehearsals on Sundays Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 17. The rehearsals, which take place from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at 117 E. Main St., are open to potential members who would like to observe or join right in. The chorus is non-auditioned and is open to all regardless of ethnicity or religious background. Members come from a variety of area towns, including Worcester, Westborough, Northborough, Marlborough, Auburn, and Medway, and carpooling can be arranged. For more information, visit the chorus’s website www.shirjoychorus.com, or contact ShirJoyMA@gmail.com or 508-366-7175.

Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin hosts folk singer-songwriters Freebo, Kirsten Maxwell, and Alice Howe on Saturday, Nov. 2. Though each performer is successful in their own right, the three have joined together for several performances out of their shared love of harmony singing. The concert will be presented at Franklin’s First Universalist Society’s smoke-and-alcohol-free, handicapped-accessible meetinghouse at 262 Chestnut St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 and can be purchased at www.circlefolk.org.

Mothers and daughters between the ages of 8 and 12 are invited to GirlPower! at the Steinberg Wellness Center for Mind & Body at Emerson Hospital (310 Baker Ave., Concord) on Saturday, Nov. 2. In its 12th year, GirlPower! has been guiding girls to find their unique voices through creative movement, discussion, journaling, art and nature. The GirlPower! experience provides a safe, nurturing and supportive environment to explore, relax and renew. The class will be taught by Susanne Liebich, GirlPower! founder and experienced facilitator with a certified therapeutic movement background. The program, which will run from 1 to 5 p.m., costs $120 for a mother-daughter pair and includes the program, supplies and snacks. Register at www.emersonwellness.org/ or by calling 978-287-3777.

